Nyrada Inc. – Initial Public Offering Opens



Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) announces the opening of the offer period under the Prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Nyrada Inc. (‘Nyrada’) (ARBN 625 401 818). Nyrada also is seeking a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in conjunction with the IPO.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



