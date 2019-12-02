View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) positive DARRT-1 data in late-stage prostate cancer

Positive DARRT-1 data in late-stage prostate cancer



• Clinical responses point to the NOX66 DARRT treatment regimen as a potentially major new

treatment option for men with late-stage prostate cancer

• Positive results trigger planning for proposed pivotal (registration) DARRT-2/DARRT-3 study to

commence 2020

• Combination NOX66 (Veyonda?) + palliative radiotherapy achieves durable anti-cancer

response in high proportion of late-stage prostate cancer patients with no other standard

treatment options

• 10 of 15 patients (66%) scanned at 6-months had responded to treatment with stable disease

or better

• Major reduction in pain levels in 10 of 16 (62%) of patients including achieving pain-free state

• Favourable safety profile. Treatment well tolerated with no new adverse safety signals

• Primary and Secondary End-Points met



Sydney, 2 December 2019: Noxopharm (ASX: NOX), an Australian drug development company, reports

positive end-of-study data from its DARRT-1 Phase 1b trial. Download this document