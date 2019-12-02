Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) positive DARRT-1 data in late-stage prostate cancer

Positive DARRT-1 data in late-stage prostate cancer
• Clinical responses point to the NOX66 DARRT treatment regimen as a potentially major new
treatment option for men with late-stage prostate cancer
• Positive results trigger planning for proposed pivotal (registration) DARRT-2/DARRT-3 study to
commence 2020
• Combination NOX66 (Veyonda?) + palliative radiotherapy achieves durable anti-cancer
response in high proportion of late-stage prostate cancer patients with no other standard
treatment options
• 10 of 15 patients (66%) scanned at 6-months had responded to treatment with stable disease
or better
• Major reduction in pain levels in 10 of 16 (62%) of patients including achieving pain-free state
• Favourable safety profile. Treatment well tolerated with no new adverse safety signals
• Primary and Secondary End-Points met
Sydney, 2 December 2019: Noxopharm (ASX: NOX), an Australian drug development company, reports
positive end-of-study data from its DARRT-1 Phase 1b trial.
