Noxopharm, Lodgement of Nyrada Inc Prospectus - Initial Public Offering



Noxopharm Limited (ASX: NOX) advises that its subsidiary, Nyrada Inc, has today lodged with ASIC a prospectus to raise by issue of Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) between AU$7 million and AU$8.5 million in an Initial Public Offering (the proposed Offer). The likely key dates of the proposed Offer are as follows...



