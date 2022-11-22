Novatti Group - $12.8m Special Dividend Received

Highlights
Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech that enables businesses to pay and be paid, is pleased to announce that it has now received a $12.8m special dividend from its 19.9% strategic stake in Reckon Limited (ASX: RKN).
-
$12.8m special dividend received from Reckon Limited
-
Total of $14.6m in dividends received since acquisition of strategic stake
-
Novatti’s 19.9% interest in Reckon Limited remains in place
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document