Novatti Group - $12.8m Special Dividend Received

22 Nov 2022 10:16 AM


Highlights

  • $12.8m special dividend received from Reckon Limited
  • Total of $14.6m in dividends received since acquisition of strategic stake
  • Novatti’s 19.9% interest in Reckon Limited remains in place
Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech that enables businesses to pay and be paid, is pleased to announce that it has now received a $12.8m special dividend from its 19.9% strategic stake in Reckon Limited (ASX: RKN).

