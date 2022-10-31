Novatti Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Highlights
$10.5m quarterly sales revenue – up 98% YoY
Quarterly processing revenue up 123% YoY
Remain confident of progress on restricted banking licence
Shift to monetisation phase continuing
New services continue to move into commercialisation phase
Acquiring, Issuing and Cross Border customer bases and revenues increasing strongly
Quarterly cash requirement decreases another 10%
$14.5m cash available with further $12.8m expected shortly
