Novatti Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Highlights



$10.5m quarterly sales revenue – up 98% YoY

Quarterly processing revenue up 123% YoY

Remain confident of progress on restricted banking licence

Shift to monetisation phase continuing

New services continue to move into commercialisation phase

Acquiring, Issuing and Cross Border customer bases and revenues increasing strongly

Quarterly cash requirement decreases another 10%

$14.5m cash available with further $12.8m expected shortly For more information, download the attached PDF.



