Media ReleasesNovatti Group

View All Novatti Group News


Novatti Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Oct 2022 09:28 AM


Highlights

  • $10.5m quarterly sales revenue – up 98% YoY
  • Quarterly processing revenue up 123% YoY
  • Remain confident of progress on restricted banking licence
  • Shift to monetisation phase continuing
  • New services continue to move into commercialisation phase
  • Acquiring, Issuing and Cross Border customer bases and revenues increasing strongly
  • Quarterly cash requirement decreases another 10%
  • $14.5m cash available with further $12.8m expected shortly
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.