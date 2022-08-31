Media ReleasesNovatti Group

Novatti Group - FY22 Results Announcement

31 Aug 2022 09:28 AM


97% increase in annual revenue with shift to positive cashflow underway

Highlights

  • $32.5m annual sales revenue – up 97%
  • Five year average annual revenue growth - 76%
  • Annual processing revenue up 150% on FY21
  • $23m+ in new cash expected shortly adding to end of FY22 balance of $6.1m1
  • Shift to positive cashflow underway as cash used falls 48% in June quarter
  • $16.6m loss before income tax after substantial investment in new business lines
  • Strong delivery against FY22 growth strategy
  • ATX acquired and successfully integrated
  • Visa and Mastercard acquiring licences delivered
  • Reckon partnership generating revenue
  • Remain confident of progress in delivering restricted bank licence

