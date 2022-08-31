View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - FY22 Results Announcement



97% increase in annual revenue with shift to positive cashflow underway



Highlights



$32.5m annual sales revenue – up 97%

Five year average annual revenue growth - 76%

Annual processing revenue up 150% on FY21

$23m+ in new cash expected shortly adding to end of FY22 balance of $6.1m1

Shift to positive cashflow underway as cash used falls 48% in June quarter

$16.6m loss before income tax after substantial investment in new business lines

Strong delivery against FY22 growth strategy

ATX acquired and successfully integrated

Visa and Mastercard acquiring licences delivered

Reckon partnership generating revenue

Remain confident of progress in delivering restricted bank licence

For more information, download the attached PDF.



