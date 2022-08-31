Novatti Group - FY22 Results Announcement

97% increase in annual revenue with shift to positive cashflow underway
Highlights
-
$32.5m annual sales revenue – up 97%
-
Five year average annual revenue growth - 76%
-
Annual processing revenue up 150% on FY21
-
$23m+ in new cash expected shortly adding to end of FY22 balance of $6.1m1
-
Shift to positive cashflow underway as cash used falls 48% in June quarter
-
$16.6m loss before income tax after substantial investment in new business lines
-
Strong delivery against FY22 growth strategy
-
ATX acquired and successfully integrated
-
Visa and Mastercard acquiring licences delivered
-
Reckon partnership generating revenue
-
Remain confident of progress in delivering restricted bank licence
