Novatti Group - $10.5m in New Growth Funds to Unlock Larger Markets

15 Aug 2022 08:50 AM


Highlights

-- $10.5m in new funding committed via a corporate bond issue
-- Supports growth in core payment processing business and capital for proposed banking business
-- Leverages strong balance sheet to continue growth without diluting share capital

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech enabling businesses to pay and be paid, is pleased to announce that it has secured commitments for $10.5m in new growth funds through a corporate bond issue.

As flagged in its June quarter update, Novatti has been considering ways to unlock further growth funds, including by leveraging its assets to avoid shareholder dilution.

