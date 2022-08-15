View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - $10.5m in New Growth Funds to Unlock Larger Markets



Highlights



-- $10.5m in new funding committed via a corporate bond issue

-- Supports growth in core payment processing business and capital for proposed banking business

-- Leverages strong balance sheet to continue growth without diluting share capital



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech enabling businesses to pay and be paid, is pleased to announce that it has secured commitments for $10.5m in new growth funds through a corporate bond issue.



As flagged in its June quarter update, Novatti has been considering ways to unlock further growth funds, including by leveraging its assets to avoid shareholder dilution.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document