Novatti Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Highlights
* $10.4m quarterly sales revenue including ATX
* Excluding ATX - 65% y-o-y growth in quarterly sales revenue to $6.8m - new record
* Excluding ATX - 73% y-o-y growth in quarterly processing revenue to $5.3m – new record
* $8.3m - cash balance at the end of the quarter
* Integration into Reckon Limited products creates new potential revenue streams
* Planning for rapid growth in digital asset demand
* Continuing to work with APRA for final banking licence approvals
