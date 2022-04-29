View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Highlights



* $10.4m quarterly sales revenue including ATX

* Excluding ATX - 65% y-o-y growth in quarterly sales revenue to $6.8m - new record

* Excluding ATX - 73% y-o-y growth in quarterly processing revenue to $5.3m – new record

* $8.3m - cash balance at the end of the quarter

* Integration into Reckon Limited products creates new potential revenue streams

* Planning for rapid growth in digital asset demand

* Continuing to work with APRA for final banking licence approvals



