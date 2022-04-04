View All Novatti Group News

Reckon and Novatti - Payment Solutions



Highlights:



* Partnership agreement with Novatti Group Limited to integrate payment solutions into Reckon products

* Integration to create new revenue generating opportunities within existing customer base

* Reckon One solution and new invoicing app to be the initial focus followed by other offerings in Reckon’s product suite – allows Reckon to leverage its customer base of over 114,000 cloud users

* Reckon’s customers can access faster payments and drive improved productivity

* Attractive transaction fees for new and existing Reckon customers to expedite uptake

* Reckon to continue exploring additional fintech opportunities including banking and lending services, payment automation and digital cards



Reckon Limited (“Reckon” or the “Company”) (ASX: RKN) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a partnership agreement (“agreement”) with Novatti Group Limited (“Novatti”) (ASX: NOV) to integrate Novatti’s payments systems into new and existing Reckon products.



Novatti is a leading fintech that enables businesses to pay and be paid, from any device, anywhere. The group is focused on mobility through technology and covers the complete payments value chain. Novatti is Reckon’s largest shareholder and holds a 19.9% stake in the Company (refer ASX announcement: 30 June 2021).



