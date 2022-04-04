Media ReleasesNovatti Group

View All Novatti Group News


Novatti Group - Agreement to Provide Payment Solutions to RKN Users

04 Apr 2022 08:16 AM


Highlights

* Agreement with Reckon Limited (ASX: RKN) to integrate payment solutions in their products
* Large addressable market of 114k+ Reckon users
* Follows strategic investment in Reckon last year
* Will continue to explore further opportunities to add value to Reckon customers

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech that enables businesses to pay and be paid, is pleased to announce that is has reached an agreement with leading accounting software platform, Reckon Limited (ASX: RKN), to integrate Novatti’s payment solutions into their products.

This follows Novatti's strategic investment in Reckon in July last year. Since then, Novatti and Reckon have been working collaboratively to identify opportunities to add value to their 114k+ users. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.