View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - Agreement to Provide Payment Solutions to RKN Users



Highlights



* Agreement with Reckon Limited (ASX: RKN) to integrate payment solutions in their products

* Large addressable market of 114k+ Reckon users

* Follows strategic investment in Reckon last year

* Will continue to explore further opportunities to add value to Reckon customers



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech that enables businesses to pay and be paid, is pleased to announce that is has reached an agreement with leading accounting software platform, Reckon Limited (ASX: RKN), to integrate Novatti’s payment solutions into their products.



This follows Novatti's strategic investment in Reckon in July last year. Since then, Novatti and Reckon have been working collaboratively to identify opportunities to add value to their 114k+ users.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document