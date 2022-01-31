View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Strategy delivering results as quarterly sales revenue grows 53% year-on-year



Highlights



-- 53% year-on-year growth in quarterly sales revenue to $5.8m – new record

-- 122% year-on-year growth in quarterly processing revenue to $4.9m – 11 straight record quarters

-- $12.94m - cash balance at the end of the quarter

-- Acquisition of leading SE Asian fintech ATX now complete and further acquisitions being assessed

-- Visa and Mastercard acquiring licences announced as acquiring business seeing strong growth

-- $10.5m in funding commitments for new banking business – working with regulator for final approvals

-- Appointment of new non-executive director Abigail Cheadle bringing strong international experience



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech enabling businesses to pay and be paid, is pleased to provide an update on its December FY22 quarter performance.



Commenting on the results, Novatti Managing Director, Peter Cook, said:



“The December quarter saw Novatti continue to deliver record results, with quarterly sales revenue increasing 53% year-on-year to $5.8m. This means we have now reached the halfway point of FY22 with two straight quarters of record revenue, as we continue to build on the momentum set across FY21.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



