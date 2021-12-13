Media ReleasesNovatti Group

Novatti Group - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

13 Dec 2021 08:59 AM


Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech that enables businesses to pay and be paid, is pleased to announce the appointment of Abigail Cheadle as a non-executive director of the Company and Chair of the Company’s Audit and Risk Committee, effective from 13 December 2021.

Ms Cheadle is a Chartered Accountant with 30 years’ experience working across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. During this time, she led professional services practices for a number of leading firms, including EY, Deloitte, and KordaMentha, with a focus on corporate strategy and risk management.

This included 17 years working in Asia, a key growth region for Novatti. Here Ms Cheadle advised and helped grow many listed companies, including during challenging economic periods, such as the Asian Financial Crisis. Notably, while advising the Indonesian-listed consumer finance company, BFI Finance Indonesia, its market capitalisation grew tenfold.

