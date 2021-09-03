View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - S&P DJI Announces September 2021 Quarterly Rebalance



S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on September 20, 2021, as a result of the September quarterly review.



Please note that there is an additional removal from the S&P/ASX 50 and S&P/ASX 100 as they are currently carrying an additional constituent following the recent Woolworths Group Limited (XASX: WOW) demerger of Endeavour Group Limited (XASX: EDV).



