Novatti Group - S&P DJI Announces September 2021 Quarterly Rebalance

03 Sep 2021 05:10 PM


S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on September 20, 2021, as a result of the September quarterly review.

Please note that there is an additional removal from the S&P/ASX 50 and S&P/ASX 100 as they are currently carrying an additional constituent following the recent Woolworths Group Limited (XASX: WOW) demerger of Endeavour Group Limited (XASX: EDV). 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

