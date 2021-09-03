Media ReleasesNovatti Group

Novatti Group - Director Resignation

03 Sep 2021 01:10 PM


Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading fintech enabling businesses to pay and be paid, advises that Paul Burton, a director of the company since May 2016, has resigned to focus on his other business interests.

Chairman Peter Pawlowitsch commented “ I would like to thank Paul for his contribution to the Company over the years where Paul’s knowledge of the payments industry has been a valuable resource in helping the Novatti team drive the growth in revenues. On behalf of the board and the Novatti team I wish Paul the best in his future endeavours”.

