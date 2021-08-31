Novatti Group - Ecosystem Investment Positions for Future Growth

FY21 sees record revenue while ecosystem investment positions for future growth
Highlights
-- Record $18.4m in total revenue – up 55% on FY20
-- Record $16.5m in annual sales revenue – up 50% on FY20
-- Record $11.2m+ in annual processing sales revenue – up 73% on FY20
-- Annual sales revenue grows an average of 45% across the past three years
-- Cash balance at end of FY21 - $8.8m
-- Loss after income tax expense of $11.8m
-- Underlying EBITDA* loss of $4.28m
-- Follows increased ecosystem investment, particularly talent, with Novatti’s team growing from 65 to 128
-- FY22 starts with $40m+ capital raise to expand growth ambitions
-- Actively assessing acquisition opportunities
-- Opening up new opportunities to explore synergies with Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN), following investment in 19.9% strategic stake
-- New banking business launch ready - aiming for regulatory approval by end of November 2021
-- Visa and Mastercard acquiring licences - aiming for end of September 2021
