Novatti Group - June Quarter FY21 Activities Report and Appendix 4C1

Highlights
-
New record quarterly sales revenue of more than $4.9m, up 63% year-on-year
-
Payment processing business delivers 9th consecutive quarter of record sales revenue
-
Record $18.4m in total revenue – up more than 50% year-on-year
-
Record $16.4m in annual sales revenue – up around 50% year-on-year
-
Annual sales revenue growing at an average of 45% across the past 3 years
-
Cash balance at end of June quarter - $8.8m
-
$40m capital raise with strong support from highly-regarded institutional investors undertaken early July
-
Investment in ecosystem validated with Afterpay partnership in New Zealand
-
Strategic stake in Reckon creates new opportunities to explore synergies and deliver growth
-
Actively assessing a number of acquisition opportunities
-
New banking business launch ready - aiming for regulatory approval by end Nov 2021
-
Visa and Mastercard acquiring licences - aiming for end of Sept 2021
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document