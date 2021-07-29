Media ReleasesNovatti Group

Novatti Group - June Quarter FY21 Activities Report and Appendix 4C1

29 Jul 2021 12:05 PM


Highlights

  • New record quarterly sales revenue of more than $4.9m, up 63% year-on-year
  • Payment processing business delivers 9th consecutive quarter of record sales revenue
  • Record $18.4m in total revenue – up more than 50% year-on-year
  • Record $16.4m in annual sales revenue – up around 50% year-on-year
  • Annual sales revenue growing at an average of 45% across the past 3 years
  • Cash balance at end of June quarter - $8.8m
  • $40m capital raise with strong support from highly-regarded institutional investors undertaken early July
  • Investment in ecosystem validated with Afterpay partnership in New Zealand
  • Strategic stake in Reckon creates new opportunities to explore synergies and deliver growth
  • Actively assessing a number of acquisition opportunities
  • New banking business launch ready - aiming for regulatory approval by end Nov 2021
  • Visa and Mastercard acquiring licences - aiming for end of Sept 2021

