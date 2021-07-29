View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - June Quarter FY21 Activities Report and Appendix 4C1



Highlights

New record quarterly sales revenue of more than $4.9m, up 63% year-on-year

Payment processing business delivers 9th consecutive quarter of record sales revenue

Record $18.4m in total revenue – up more than 50% year-on-year

Record $16.4m in annual sales revenue – up around 50% year-on-year

Annual sales revenue growing at an average of 45% across the past 3 years

Cash balance at end of June quarter - $8.8m

$40m capital raise with strong support from highly-regarded institutional investors undertaken early July

Investment in ecosystem validated with Afterpay partnership in New Zealand

Strategic stake in Reckon creates new opportunities to explore synergies and deliver growth

Actively assessing a number of acquisition opportunities

New banking business launch ready - aiming for regulatory approval by end Nov 2021

Visa and Mastercard acquiring licences - aiming for end of Sept 2021

For more information, download the attached PDF.



