View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - Capital Raising and Strategic Stake Expands Growth Strategy



Highlights



-- Expanded growth strategy to launch with $45 million capital raising under a $40 million placement and a $5 million share purchase plan

-- Novatti to expand its presence in existing markets, enter new markets, and acquire a 19.9% interest in Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN)

-- Capital raising receives strong support from highly regarded Australian and offshore institutional investors



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document