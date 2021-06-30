Novatti Group - Strategic Stake in Reckon Limited and Capital Raising

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), is pleased to announce that it has entered into share purchase agreements for the acquisition, subject to completion of a capital raising, of an equity interest of at least approximately 15% in ASX-listed Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) (Reckon) (Strategic Stake).
Reckon is a leading provider of accounting, expense management and scanning/print management software for over 100,000 SME clients globally.
