Novatti Group - Strategic Stake in Reckon Limited and Capital Raising

30 Jun 2021 10:10 AM


Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), is pleased to announce that it has entered into share purchase agreements for the acquisition, subject to completion of a capital raising, of an equity interest of at least approximately 15% in ASX-listed Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) (Reckon) (Strategic Stake).

Reckon is a leading provider of accounting, expense management and scanning/print management software for over 100,000 SME clients globally.

