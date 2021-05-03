View All Novatti Group News

Novatti - Funding Commitments & Strategic Partner for Banking Business



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading digital banking and payments company, is pleased to announce that it has secured a strategic partnership with BC Investment Group Holdings Limited (BC Invest) that will enable it to launch and operate its new banking business, once regulatory approval is obtained.



BC Invest operates in seven countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and China and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Far East Consortium International Limited (FEC), a HKD$6.5b plus conglomerate listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. It is a leading international financial services provider specialising in lending and asset management. In particular, it has strong in-market lending operations, with more than AUD$1.1b of mortgage loans and over 3,800 customers, with a strong focus on growing its Australian business.



