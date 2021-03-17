View All Novatti Group News

Novatti fintech underpins LITT social media platform



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading digital banking and payments company, is pleased to announce that its fintech is underpinning LITT, the Australian social media platform that just raised $1.5m in record time.



LITT (https://home.thelittapp.com/) highlights the growing convergence of fintech and social media, as the platform combines e-commerce, advertising, and digital payments to connect people, businesses, and local communities. In an innovative approach, the platform also enables members to be paid to view ads, which is different to other social media platforms where revenue for users is typically generated by posting content, influencing or selling.



