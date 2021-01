View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Visa Prepaid card now supported by Apple Pay



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading digital banking and payments company, is pleased to announce that its Visa Prepaid cards are now supported by Apple Pay.



This will enable Novatti’s clients to use Apple’s global payments platform, Apple Pay, to make purchases in store, in apps, and online using their Apple device, with their payment card stored conveniently and securely in Apple’s Wallet.



