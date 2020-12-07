View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - Ripple partnership to fast-track growth in South-East Asia



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading digital banking and payments company, has formed a major new partnership with global payments disrupter, Ripple, to target the rapidly growing South-East Asia region.



Ripple is a revolutionary company disrupting the global financial industry. Through RippleNet, Ripple’s decentralised, global financial network, Ripple provides its partners with the ability to process global payments instantly, as well as access to emerging, high growth capabilities, such as blockchain and the digital asset, XRP, the world’s third largest digital currency, valued at more than USD$27 billion.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document