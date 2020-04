View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group, Record Quarter of Processing Revenue



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or Company), a leading digital banking services and payments company, is pleased to provide an update on the performance of its processing business for the March 2020 quarter.



Processing revenue reached $1.72 million (unaudited) for the March quarter, the strongest quarter for that business to date.



