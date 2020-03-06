View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group - RNT and NOV Sign Formal Partnering Agreements



Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) (“Rent.com.au” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that it has signed formal agreements to partner with Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (“Novatti”), an ASX-listed, award-winning global software technology, utility billing, and payment services provider to deliver the payments technology to power RentPay, Rent.com.au’s “next generation” rental payments solution.



The agreements comprise a Subscription Agreement and a Software as a Service agreement (“SaaS Agreement”). The key terms of the agreements are in line with the Company’s announcement dated 7 February 2020 and are outlined in Appendix 1.



