December 2019 Half Year Commentary



Highlights:

• Transaction processing revenue of over $1.5M in the December quarter

• Improvement of Normalised EBITDA from ($1,552,538) to ($1,162,628) compared to the corresponding half-year

• Transaction processing now in excess of 50% of revenue

• Lodgement of Restricted Bank Licence application to APRA

• Continued growth of revenue half on half (excluding R&D refund)



