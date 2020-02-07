View All Novatti Group News

Rent.com.au to Partner with Novatti to Develop RentPay



Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) (“Rent.com.au” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a term sheet to partner with Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (“Novatti”), an ASX-listed, award-winning global software technology, utility billing, and payment services provider to deliver the payments technology to power RentPay, Rent.com.au’s “next generation” rental payments solution. Key terms of the term sheet are outlined in Appendix 1.



Key highlights of the proposed partnership between RNT and NOV...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document