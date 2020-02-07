View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group Announces MOU to Strengthen Transaction Processing Business



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or ‘the Company’), a leading digital banking and payments company, continues to strengthen its core transaction processing business by partnering with Rent.com.au (ASX:RNT) to redevelop their innovative rental payments platform, RentPay.



RentPay was developed by Rent.com.au to provide an automated rental payments platform for both tenants and agents. In addition to administering rental payments and value added market place services for tenants, the platform also enables administrative support for agents, including automated missed-payment communications.



