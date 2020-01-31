December 2019 Quarterly Update

Highlights:
• Record revenue achieved in December 2019 quarter
• First half revenue grows 29% compared to first half of previous financial year
• Core transaction processing revenue increased 45% year-on-year compared to December 2018 quarter
• Strong improvement in year-on-year normalised Net Cash from Operations
• Funding secured to meet banking subsidiary application requirements (6 January 2020)
• Awarded major partnership with Visa
