Novatti - Transaction Processing Revenue Update

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or ‘the Company’), an online financial transactions processor and fintech developer, is pleased to provide a financial update.
Transactions revenue has increased from $1.16m to $1.55m (unaudited) over the December quarter across Novatti's range of payment processing services.
From the December 2018 quarter to the December 2019 quarter, growth in transaction processing was approximately 45%.
