View All Novatti Group News

Novatti - Transaction Processing Revenue Update



Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or ‘the Company’), an online financial transactions processor and fintech developer, is pleased to provide a financial update.



Transactions revenue has increased from $1.16m to $1.55m (unaudited) over the December quarter across Novatti's range of payment processing services.



From the December 2018 quarter to the December 2019 quarter, growth in transaction processing was approximately 45%.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document