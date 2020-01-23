Media ReleasesNovatti Group

Novatti - Transaction Processing Revenue Update

23 Jan 2020 09:32 AM


Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) (Novatti or ‘the Company’), an online financial transactions processor and fintech developer, is pleased to provide a financial update.

Transactions revenue has increased from $1.16m to $1.55m (unaudited) over the December quarter across Novatti's range of payment processing services.

From the December 2018 quarter to the December 2019 quarter, growth in transaction processing was approximately 45%.

