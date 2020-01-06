View All Novatti Group News

Novatti Group Announces Next Investment Round in Banking Services Subsidiary



Novatti Group Limited (ASX: NOV) (Novatti) a payments innovator and processor, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement (HOA) for additional capital funding and technology investment into Novatti B Holding Company Pty Ltd (NBHC), Novatti’s banking services subsidiary, from new Hong Kong and Australian strategic financial services and fintech investors. The investment will comprise a cash subscription for ordinary shares in NBHC of up to $10 million and a technology contribution to NBHC at up to $8 million of ordinary shares.



