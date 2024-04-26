Media ReleasesNorth Stawell Minerals

North Stawell Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report

26 Apr 2024 12:34 PM


Highlights:

-- EL5443 (36% of tenement footprint) has been renewed for 5 years.
-- Prioritised planned drilling focusses on highly strategic holes at Wildwood and Darlington.
-- Additional research commenced to better understand Wildwood (honours project)
-- Mineral systems (petrology) and machine learning projects continue to advance with discussion around next steps on-going.
-- Undertaking discussions and reviewing additional regional exploration opportunities with a view to acquire or farmin.

