North Stawell Minerals - Research & Development Tax Incentive Granted

17 Jan 2024 10:18 AM


North Stawell Minerals (“NSM” or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has been successful in its 2022/2023 application for the Research & Development (R&D) Tax Incentive and has received an amount of $256,975.

During the 2022/23 financial year, NSM continued to invest in valuable research to understand the geology masked by a blanket of basin sediments (the Murray Basin). Significant progress has been made towards the project aim: trialling machine learning, trained on acquired and interpreted datasets, to map geological systems at depth based on training datasets.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

