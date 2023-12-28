View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Results of Entitlement Offer and Notification of Shortfall



North Stawell Minerals Limited (“NSM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the one (1) for three (3) non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer at an issue price of $0.05 per share (“Entitlement Offer”).



The Entitlement Offer closed on Thursday, 21 December 2023 (Closing Date) and raised $925,388. The Entitlement Offer was offered to all Eligible Shareholders, and the Company received applications for 18,507,757 shares from Eligible Shareholders.



