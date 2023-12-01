View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals $2m Entitlement Offer



Highlights



-- Equity raising via a 1 for 3 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $2.0 million (before costs)

-- NSM major shareholders, Leviathan Resources Pty Ltd and Arete Partners Pty Ltd, have committed to take-up 100% of their respective entitlements under the offer representing $0.79m

-- Proceeds of the equity raising will be applied to:

---- Exploration drilling programmes

---- Strategic growth opportunities, general working capital and the costs of the offer

-- Shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer at $0.05 per share

-- The issue price represents a discount of 31.5% to the last close price of $0.073 per share (30 November 2023) and 25.7% to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) of $0.067 per share



Entitlement Offer



North Stawell Minerals Limited (“NSM” or “the Company”) (ASX: NSM) is pleased to announce that it is conducting a capital raising to raise up to approximately $2.0 million by way of a 1 for 3 non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer at an issue price of $0.05 per share (“Entitlement Offer”). Key terms are referred to in the Appendix 3B lodged in conjunction with this announcement.



The Company is also pleased to advise that Henslow Pty Ltd has been appointed as Lead Manager to the Entitlement Offer.



For more information, download the attached PDF.





