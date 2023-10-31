Media ReleasesNorth Stawell Minerals

North Stawell Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report

31 Oct 2023 10:48 AM


Highlights:

  • During the rainy season, data, planning, training,and research were a focus.
  • One hole was returned from the Caledonia prospect:
               o 1.3m at 2.29g/t Au from 63.1m (NSD051)
  • Corporate activity focused on M&A strategyand on-going funding options.
  • Review of targets sets some clear priorities for on-going exploration:
                  o Wildwood includes multiple additional targets that match the Stawell gold model. Darlington presents compelling deeper targets based on prior diamond drilling.
             o Forsaken and Caledonia are priority targets fornear-surface air core programs. Multiple additional targets are queued if required.
             o Numerical modelling mapping possible dilation requires testing. Regional government surveys may indicate airborne EM will be effective at Stawell.
     
  • WIM-style Heavy Mineral Sand and Rare EarthElement (HMS-REE) potential is plausible.

