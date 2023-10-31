View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report



Highlights:

During the rainy season, data, planning, training,and research were a focus.

One hole was returned from the Caledonia prospect:

o 1.3m at 2.29g/t Au from 63.1m (NSD051) Corporate activity focused on M&A strategyand on-going funding options.

Review of targets sets some clear priorities for on-going exploration:

o Wildwood includes multiple additional targets that match the Stawell gold model. Darlington presents compelling deeper targets based on prior diamond drilling.

o Forsaken and Caledonia are priority targets fornear-surface air core programs. Multiple additional targets are queued if required.

o Numerical modelling mapping possible dilation requires testing. Regional government surveys may indicate airborne EM will be effective at Stawell.



WIM-style Heavy Mineral Sand and Rare EarthElement (HMS-REE) potential is plausible.

