North Stawell Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report

Highlights:
During the rainy season, data, planning, training,and research were a focus.
One hole was returned from the Caledonia prospect:
o 1.3m at 2.29g/t Au from 63.1m (NSD051)
Corporate activity focused on M&A strategyand on-going funding options.
Review of targets sets some clear priorities for on-going exploration:
o Wildwood includes multiple additional targets that match the Stawell gold model. Darlington presents compelling deeper targets based on prior diamond drilling.
o Forsaken and Caledonia are priority targets fornear-surface air core programs. Multiple additional targets are queued if required.
o Numerical modelling mapping possible dilation requires testing. Regional government surveys may indicate airborne EM will be effective at Stawell.
WIM-style Heavy Mineral Sand and Rare EarthElement (HMS-REE) potential is plausible.
