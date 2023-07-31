View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report



Highlights:



-- Wildwood Diamond Drilling has returned multiple, high grade gold intercepts down-plunge of the historic resources:

---- 5.60m at 8.72g/t Au from 201.1m (NSD050)

---- 10.05m at 3.88g/t Au from 247.85m (NSD049)

---- 2.05m at 3.58g/t AU from 342.5m (NSD048)

-- Wildwood Mineral Resource Updated to 87,000oz at 2.4 g/t Au (1g/t Au cut-off): includes (compared to 2019 Mineral Resource) higher grade, increased ounces, improved resource classification and improved exploration target options at depth.

-- Darlington Diamond Drilling – Mineralisation extended 125m down dip and 140m down plunge – and remains open.

---- 2.0m at 1.29g/t Au from 241m (NSD052)

---- 1.5m at 4.24g/t Au from 140.5 (NSD053)

An intersected basalt at depth “fits” a Stawell-gold model presenting new exploration targets.

-- Forsaken air core drilling extends the gold trend along basalt margin to 550m – open to south. 3m at 1.02g/t Au from 62m (NSAC0586), 3.0m at 1.98g/t from 51m (NSAC0595).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document