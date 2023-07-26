View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Mineralisation extended at Darlington. Basalt intersected

Diamond drilling at Darlington, 6km north of the multi million-ounce Stawell Gold Mine, extends mineralisation down-dip and down-plunge beneath the historic Darlington Mine and remains open in all directions. A basalt, intersected at depth, has potential to be the main control on mineralisation at Darlington, if the Stawell-type gold mineralisation model applies to the Darlington Prospect.



Highlights: A 2-hole (546.7m) diamond drill program at Darlington, following up on near-surface NSM Air Core programs, tested the down-dip and down-plunge projections of mineralisation. Results include:

- 2m at 1.29 g/t Au from 241.0m (NSD052)

- 1.5m at 4.24 g/t Au from 140.5m (NSD053) Down-plunge step-out of mineralisation - 150m and open to south.

Down-dip step-out of mineralisation - 125m and open.



Drilling demonstrates mineralisation continuity beneath the historic Darlington Mine (2,347 oz at 18.2 g/t Au) and builds on prior NSM success, including:

- 3m @ 11.00 g/t Au from 60.0 (NSAC0527) 1

- 6m @ 3.45 g/t Au from 42.0m (NSAC0532) 1

- 3m @ 2.20 g/t Au from 45.0m (NSAC0530) 1 An altered basalt was intersected in NSD053 at 254m (100m beneath mineralisation). Basalts play an important role in the mineral system at Stawell (6km south). Using the Stawell model, Darlington may be a splay off the deeper basalt, and the Darlington mineralisation may continue to depth, linking with the basalt structures. For more information, download the attached PDF.



