North Stawell Minerals - Wildwood Mineral Resource Update lifts grade

29 Jun 2023 10:23 AM


Highlights:

-- The Wildwood Project has delivered an updated Mineral Resource of 1,154,900t at 2.4 g/t Au for 87,300 oz Au.
-- The Mineral Resource includes 3 Deposits (Maslin, Clontarf and Trinity) occurring as plunging shoots in embayments on the margins of the 3.5km long Wildwood Basalt – a similar structural control to the mine at Stawell.
-- Three recent diamond drillholes (ASX:NSM 23 June, 2023) add significant extension and grade to down-plunge extensions of the Maslin Deposit.
-- The updated Mineral Resource includes:
---- increased ounces1 (87.3koz Au (+59%))
---- increased gold grade1 (2.4g/t Au (+20%))
---- improved confidence1 (44,600oz Au (51% of resource) is classified as Indicated Mineral Resource).
-- Mineralisation occurs from immediately beneath a blanket of un-mineralised Murray Basin sedimentary cover.
-- NSM has additional targets down-plunge on the Wildwood Basalt margin, with potential to continue mineralisation to depth and down-plunge and in other structural embayments.

