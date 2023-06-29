View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Wildwood Mineral Resource Update lifts grade



Highlights:



-- The Wildwood Project has delivered an updated Mineral Resource of 1,154,900t at 2.4 g/t Au for 87,300 oz Au.

-- The Mineral Resource includes 3 Deposits (Maslin, Clontarf and Trinity) occurring as plunging shoots in embayments on the margins of the 3.5km long Wildwood Basalt – a similar structural control to the mine at Stawell.

-- Three recent diamond drillholes (ASX:NSM 23 June, 2023) add significant extension and grade to down-plunge extensions of the Maslin Deposit.

-- The updated Mineral Resource includes:

---- increased ounces1 (87.3koz Au (+59%))

---- increased gold grade1 (2.4g/t Au (+20%))

---- improved confidence1 (44,600oz Au (51% of resource) is classified as Indicated Mineral Resource).

-- Mineralisation occurs from immediately beneath a blanket of un-mineralised Murray Basin sedimentary cover.

-- NSM has additional targets down-plunge on the Wildwood Basalt margin, with potential to continue mineralisation to depth and down-plunge and in other structural embayments.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document