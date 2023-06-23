View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Wildwood revisited-visible gold and high-grade gold results



Diamond drilling at Wildwood returned gold results in all holes, consolidating a 350m ore shoot down-plunge of the historic Inferred Mineral Resource at Wildwood. Targeting focussed on structures with strong geological similarities to the controls on multimillionounce mineralisation at Stawell, 25 km to the south. Minor visible gold occurs in late veins.



Highlights:



-- A 3-hole, 905.7m diamond drill program at Wildwood returned strongly altered and mineralised intercepts, adding robust gold results to the down-plunge continuation of the historic Inferred Mineral Resource Results include:

---- 5.60m at 8.72g/t Au from 201.1m (NSD050)

---- 10.05m at 3.88g/t Au from 247.85m (NSD049)

------ Incl. 7.00m at 5.30g/t Au from 250.9m

---- 9.98m at 1.83g/t Au from 339.85m (NSD048)

---- 2.05m at 3.58g/t Au from 342.5m (NSD048)

---- 2.5m at 2.77g/t Au from 292.5m (NSD049)

-- The drill holes confirm the effectiveness of on-going geological re-modelling at Wildwood to identify structural positions with strong correlations to the controls observed at the multi million-ounce Stawell Mine.

-- The drill holes consolidate a 350m plunging, structurally controlled ore-shoot that does not form part of the historic Inferred Mineral Resource (55koz Au at 2.0 g/t Au).

-- An update of the Wildwood Mineral Resource Estimate, will be completed in the June Quarter, 2023, and incorporate these results in the update.

-- Results for 3 more diamond holes (at Caledonia and Darlington prospects) are pending.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document