North Stawell Minerals - Forsaken Prospect extends gold trend along basalt margin



An 18-hole (1,548m) air core drilling program at the Forsaken Prospect extends mineralisation north and south along the margin of an interpreted basalt. Anomalous gold grades extend over 550m and include a 250m zone with >1g/t Au.



Highlights:

-- Significant gold intercepts (1+ g/t Au) occur on two of three drill fences completed in an 18-hole follow-up drill program at the Forsaken target:

---- 3m @ 1.02 g/t Au from 62m (NSAC0586)

---- 3m @ 1.98 g/t Au from 51m (NSAC0595)

-- The results are significant for three reasons:

---- Results extend significant gold mineralisation 170m further north (250m total).

---- Results demonstrate that gold occurs roughly parallel to the margin of an interpreted basalt at depth – a contact that can be traced for several kilometres.

---- Results demonstrate that significant gold occurs south of an historic diamond hole, previously interpreted as the southern extents of mineralisation.

-- Anomalous results extend the target to 550m, with grades occurring on all lines drilled:

---- 9.00m @ 0.46 g/t Au from 50.00m (NSAC0583)

---- 15.00m @ 0.23 g/t Au from 56.00m (NSAC0594)

---- 18.00m @ 0.12 g/t Au from 36.00m (NSAC0589)

---- 6.00m @ 0.22 g/t Au from 58.00m (NSAC0593)

---- 9.00m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 71.00m (NSAC0587)

---- 6.00m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 32.00m (NSAC0585)

---- 3.00m @ 0.28 g/t Au from 60.00m (NSAC0592)

---- 4.00m @ 0.08 g/t Au from 94.00m* (NSAC0593)

*ends in mineralisation.

-- The Forsaken target is interpreted as a large, structurally disrupted fold immediately east of the regionally significant Pleasant Ck Fault – a compelling structural target for gold mineralisation.



