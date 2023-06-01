Media ReleasesNorth Stawell Minerals

North Stawell Minerals - Forsaken Prospect extends gold trend along basalt margin

01 Jun 2023 10:54 AM


An 18-hole (1,548m) air core drilling program at the Forsaken Prospect extends mineralisation north and south along the margin of an interpreted basalt. Anomalous gold grades extend over 550m and include a 250m zone with >1g/t Au.

Highlights:
-- Significant gold intercepts (1+ g/t Au) occur on two of three drill fences completed in an 18-hole follow-up drill program at the Forsaken target:
---- 3m @ 1.02 g/t Au from 62m (NSAC0586)
---- 3m @ 1.98 g/t Au from 51m (NSAC0595)
-- The results are significant for three reasons:
---- Results extend significant gold mineralisation 170m further north (250m total).
---- Results demonstrate that gold occurs roughly parallel to the margin of an interpreted basalt at depth – a contact that can be traced for several kilometres.
---- Results demonstrate that significant gold occurs south of an historic diamond hole, previously interpreted as the southern extents of mineralisation.
-- Anomalous results extend the target to 550m, with grades occurring on all lines drilled:
---- 9.00m @ 0.46 g/t Au from 50.00m (NSAC0583)
---- 15.00m @ 0.23 g/t Au from 56.00m (NSAC0594)
---- 18.00m @ 0.12 g/t Au from 36.00m (NSAC0589)
---- 6.00m @ 0.22 g/t Au from 58.00m (NSAC0593)
---- 9.00m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 71.00m (NSAC0587)
---- 6.00m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 32.00m (NSAC0585)
---- 3.00m @ 0.28 g/t Au from 60.00m (NSAC0592)
---- 4.00m @ 0.08 g/t Au from 94.00m* (NSAC0593)
*ends in mineralisation.
-- The Forsaken target is interpreted as a large, structurally disrupted fold immediately east of the regionally significant Pleasant Ck Fault – a compelling structural target for gold mineralisation.

