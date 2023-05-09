View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Update on air core success at Challenger Prospect



A twenty-four hole air core drilling program into a priority geophysics target has consistently intersected broad, low-grade anomalous gold zones over 1,200m strike on the prospective margin of an interpreted, deeper basalt under cover at Challenger – an analogy for the geology that controls the multi million -ounce gold mineralisation at Stawell.



Highlights: Only the northern 3km of the 7.5km Challenger target has been drill tested and anomalous gold has been returned on every northern drill fence (10 fences over 3km).

Three more gravity-defined, untested priority basalt targets are identified to the south.

In the most recent drilling (2023 program) at Challenger: o 22 of 24 (91%) air core holes intersect anomalous gold mineralisation.

o 7 of 24 (29%) air core holes end in anomalous gold grades.

o Two target trends have been expanded to 1,200m and 400m and are open.

Anomalous air core gold results include: • 18m @ 0.16 g/t Au from 60m (NSAC0509) ^

• 15m @ 0.16 g/t Au from 84m (NSAC0508) ^

• 23m @ 0.09 g/t Au from 88m (NSAC0505) *^

• 15m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 87m (NSAC0515) *^

• 15m @ 0.12 g/t Au from 73m (NSAC0517) ^

• 3m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 110m (NSAC0518) *^

• 10m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 82m (NSAC0522) *^

*ends in mineralisation ^previously reported (ASX:NSM 28 Apr 23) Past air core drilling programs have demonstrated that multiple broad anomalous gold intercepts, or multiple end-of-hole anomalous gold intercepts indicate proximal, significant bedrock mineralisation.

The results are interpreted as the equivalent of the upper reaches of the ore system mined and studied at the Stawell Gold Mine. For more information, download the attached PDF.



