North Stawell Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report

28 Apr 2023 10:13 AM


Highlights:

• NSM has completed 129 AC drill holes into 6 main targets, returning multiple, significant gold intercepts:

  • 3m at 11.00 g/t Au from 60m (NSAC0527)(Darlington)
  • 6m at 3.45 g/t Au from 42m (NSAC0532) (Darlington)
  • 6m at 1.40 g/t Au from 63m (NSAC0451) (Caledonia)
  • 3m at 2.20 g/t Au from 45m (NSAC0530) (Darlington)
  • 3m at 2.06 g/t Au from 86m (NSAC0576) (Darlington)
• Caledonia Prospect - 620m of 1+g/t Au strike length and links to the Bonnee Dundee prospect for 1km total strike.

• Darlington Prospect - A south plunging high grade shoot is identified, open to the south.

• Challenger Prospect - has returned multiple, thick, highly anomalous gold intercepts – often with mineralisation at end-of-hole. Two zones are defined up to 1,200m strike.

Lubeck Tip Prospect - strike extended to 1km and open. Multiple highly anomalous gold results are centered on historic 1+ g/t Au intercepts.

Wildwood Inferred Mineral Resource – review and update continue. To be completed in the next Quarter.

• A diamond drill rig has been mobilized to test new targets at Wildwood, and depth extent of mineralisation at the Caledonia Prospect and Darlington Prospect.

• Fluid pathway study with CSIRO to map mineralization pathways is advanced and will be completed in the next Quarter.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

