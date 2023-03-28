Media ReleasesNorth Stawell Minerals

North Stawell Minerals - High grade, plunging shoot at Darlington

28 Mar 2023 10:29 AM


Highlights:

The well-defined gold mineralisation at Darlington includes:

  • 3m at 11.0 g/t Au from 60m (NSAC0527)
    Includes 1m at 17.7 g/t Au from 62m
  • 6m at 3.45 g/t Au from 42m (NSAC0532)
  • 3m at 2.20 g/t Au from 45m (NSAC0530)
All drillholes returned significant grades and 5 of the holes end in anomalous mineralisation (>1 g/t)

The historic Darlington mine produced 2,347 oz Au at 18.2 g/t Au, and is the southernmost mineralisation in the highly gold-prospective eastern Stawell Corridor, which also hosts the mineralisation at Stawell (4.9Moz Au), Wonga Mine (294koz Au) and Wildwood Inferred Mineral Resource (55koz Au).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

