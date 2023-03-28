View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - High grade, plunging shoot at Darlington



Highlights:



The well-defined gold mineralisation at Darlington includes:

3m at 11.0 g/t Au from 60m (NSAC0527)

Includes 1m at 17.7 g/t Au from 62m

6m at 3.45 g/t Au from 42m (NSAC0532)

3m at 2.20 g/t Au from 45m (NSAC0530) All drillholes returned significant grades and 5 of the holes end in anomalous mineralisation (>1 g/t)



The historic Darlington mine produced 2,347 oz Au at 18.2 g/t Au, and is the southernmost mineralisation in the highly gold-prospective eastern Stawell Corridor, which also hosts the mineralisation at Stawell (4.9Moz Au), Wonga Mine (294koz Au) and Wildwood Inferred Mineral Resource (55koz Au).



