North Stawell Minerals - Successful exploration doubles Caledonia Prospect gold-trend



Highlights:



-- Remaining results for air core drilling at Caledonia are returned and include:

---- 6.00m at 1.40 g/t Au from 63.00m (NSAC0451)

---- 3.00m at 1.22 g/t Au from 48.00m (NSAC0463)

---- 3.00m at 1.32 g/t Au from 66.00m (NSAC0464)

-- The results extend the surface trend of mineralisation over 1g/t Au to 620m. The trend remains open for an additional 600m to the north, 350m to the south, and at depth along the prospective 7km Darlington – Germania structural trend.

-- To date, a single line of drillholes tests depth continuity (to 100m), intersecting sub-vertical mineralisation with a strong gold and arsenic signature at depths of 35m and 90m (open at depth).

-- Results significantly improve understanding of the system, advancing the target from generative to spatially constrained in two drill programs totalling 30 holes for 2,862m.

-- Previously reported NSM results for drilling at Caledonia include:

---- 1.00m @ 12.15 g/t Au from 36.00m (NSR0077)

---- 3.00m @ 2.34 g/t Au from 45.00m (NSR0077)

---- 3.00m @ 1.61 g/t Au from 75.00m (NSAC0442)

---- 1.00m @ 4.31 g/t Au from 0.00m (NSAC0410)

---- 1.00m @ 1.65 g/t Au from 98.00m (NSAC0410)

-- Caledonia is NSMs first (and successfully) completed “Phase 2” air core program – angled, shallow drilling to efficiently established strike, dip and extents of mineralisation. Future drilling in this area will also focus on depth continuity, plunge and controls on grade and thickness to rapidly mature the prospect.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



