North Stawell Minerals - CSIRO Kick-Start Initiative to refine targets regionally



North Stawell Minerals (NSM) is pleased to announce that it has been successful in its application with Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO and granted a Kick-Start voucher to the amount of $50,000.



The project will identify possible gold-mineralisation pathways interpreted from geophysics data – with potential to significantly accelerate exploration focus and success using regional data.



North Stawell Minerals is exploring for gold in the Stawell Corridor, immediately north of the 5 Moz Au Stawell Gold Mine. A thin blanket on unmineralized Murray Basin cover obscures the prospective rocks. The cover complicates targeting and exploration, but preserves the potential for very shallow, large, mineral systems to remain undiscovered.



