North Stawell Minerals - Phase 2 AC Drilling lifts grades at Old Roo target

The first of the follow-up (Phase 2) air core drilling programs has confirmed higher grade gold within the broad, gold-anomalous halo identified in previous, regional, AC programs.



Highlights:



Shallow, gold has been identified in Phase 2 drilling at the Old Roo prospect, 30km along strike north of the Stawell Gold Mine:

- 2m @ 1.48 g/t Au from 25m in NSAC0380 – mineralised at end-of-hole.

- 2m @ 1.48 g/t Au from 25m in NSAC0380 – mineralised at end-of-hole. NSM’s first Phase 2 drilling (infill) has successfully upgraded a broad, low-grade gold anomaly identified beneath cover into a significant gold intercept for further appraisal – a highly encouraging result for continued success at the eight priority drilling anomalies identified in the previous drilling season.

The Old Roo drilling focussed on a basalt embayment on the crest of a regional scale gravity anomaly, a similar structural setting to ‘Stawell-Type’ mineralisation.

The program also confirms a 250m long gold-anomalous trend in the southern Old Roo prospect that remains open on a NE-SW strike and at depth.

Old Roo is one of eight priority targets that will be the focus of Phase 2 infill drilling during the upcoming 2022-2023 drill season (starting November 2022). In addition, new regional targets identified over winter will be tested. Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) (‘North Stawell’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs. The first infill air core program has intersect significant (1+ g/t Au) gold grades within contact, confirming that the broad low grade targets.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



