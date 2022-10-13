Media ReleasesNorth Stawell Minerals

North Stawell Minerals - Phase 2 AC Drilling lifts grades at Old Roo target

13 Oct 2022 09:27 AM


The first of the follow-up (Phase 2) air core drilling programs has confirmed higher grade gold within the broad, gold-anomalous halo identified in previous, regional, AC programs.

Highlights:

  • Shallow, gold has been identified in Phase 2 drilling at the Old Roo prospect, 30km along strike north of the Stawell Gold Mine:
     - 2m @ 1.48 g/t Au from 25m in NSAC0380 – mineralised at end-of-hole.
  • NSM’s first Phase 2 drilling (infill) has successfully upgraded a broad, low-grade gold anomaly identified beneath cover into a significant gold intercept for further  appraisal – a highly encouraging result for continued success at the eight priority drilling anomalies identified in the previous drilling season.
  • The Old Roo drilling focussed on a basalt embayment on the crest of a regional scale gravity anomaly, a similar structural setting to ‘Stawell-Type’ mineralisation.
  • The program also confirms a 250m long gold-anomalous trend in the southern Old Roo prospect that remains open on a NE-SW strike and at depth.
  • Old Roo is one of eight priority targets that will be the focus of Phase 2 infill drilling during the upcoming 2022-2023 drill season (starting November 2022). In addition, new regional targets identified over winter will be tested. 
Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) (‘North Stawell’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs. The first infill air core program has intersect significant (1+ g/t Au) gold grades within contact, confirming that the broad low grade targets.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

