North Stawell Minerals - High-Grade Gold Revealed at Lubeck Tip Prospect



Highlights:



-- High-grade gold encountered during composite sample re-splitting at Lubeck Tip, converting broad, low-grade gold ‘smear’ into narrow, discrete, high-grade intervals:

---- 1m @ 5.05 g/t Au from 56m (NSAC0172), and;

---- 1m @ 3 g/t Au from 42m (NSAC0173).

-- Drilling has confirmed a geophysics target that is now demonstrated to include prospective geology, alteration, structural setting, and high-grade gold linking Lubeck Tip closely to the ‘Stawell-Type’ mineralisation model

-- This greenfields success warrant thorough phase 2 drilling programs to determine the source of this anomaly.

-- Drill spacing to date (200m+) leaves the target open in all directions and at depth, representing a significant opportunity for a substantial gold system, defined by the coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly, and overlying high-grade gold.



