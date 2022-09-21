View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Research & Development tax incentive granted



As an outcome of the previous year’s exploration activities conducted in the Stawell Mineralised Corridor, North Stawell Minerals (NSM) is pleased to announce it has been successful in its 2021 application for the Research & Development tax incentive and has been granted an amount of $347,484.53 plus an interest amount of $730.10 jointly by the Australian Taxation Office and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.



The methods used to explore North Stawell Minerals tenements including under the Murray Basin cover used a variety of scientific methods eligible under this tax incentive. These funds will be used to further enhance NSM’s exploration activities and processes for the coming drill season.



North Stawell Minerals intends to apply for this grant again in relation to the 2022 year’s exploration activities.



