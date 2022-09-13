View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Up to 12.5g/t Au hit in shallow 12m gold zone at Caledonia



RC drilling has identified high-grade gold mineralisation 500m north of the historic Bonnie Dundee Mine demonstrating prospectivity in the Germania-Darlington trend.



Highlights:



Shallow high-grade gold intercepted along strike from Bonnie Dundee mine and of similar tenor to historic production: - 1m @ 12.15 g/t Au from 36m (NSR0077)

- 3m @2.34 g/t Au from 45m (NSR0077)



The gold-mineralised structure at Caledonia is further extended by an 18m anomalous gold intercept in NSAC0360, 400m north of the RC results on the same trend. 500m south of the RC intercept. significant gold occurs in drilling.

Results confirm prospectivity of Germania-Darlington trend – 10km of significant Au grade intercepts and 4 historic high-grade mines in a structure parallel to the Stawell Fault - the controlling structure on the Stawell Gold Mine.

Caledonia, under shallow (50m) of Murray Basin cover, is located on the east margin of an interpreted basalt dome in a structural setting similar to Stawell.

Spacing of drilling to date (400m+) leaves the target open in all directions and represents a significant opportunity for a substantial gold system along the Germania-Darlington trend at the Caledonia Prospect.

Assays from additional RC drilling results under and around historic mines (1-2km to the south along the same trend) are yet to be returned.

Caledonia is the 8th prospect from our FY22 drill program that demands follow up infill drilling and is an important target for NSM’s Phase 2 infill target pipeline.

NSM is fully funded to continue its exploration activities with a $6.7M cash For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document