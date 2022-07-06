View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Holts Prospect extends gold mineralisation trend to 1,000m



Highlights:



* Aircore drilling has extended and refined a gold mineralisation trend to 1000m strike, open to both the north and south, as drilling continues to confirm the link between coincident gravity and magnetic anomalies and Au mineralization.

* The Holts target includes alteration, mineralisation, veining and geology with strong similarities to the “Type” mineralisation at Stawell. Structure, geophysical signatures, and regional architecture also enhance potential for Stawell-like mineralisation.

* The Holts program is the 10th target with returned results in NSM’s regional Phase 1 aircore program. Following the first pass drilling, the most encouraging areas will be returned to for infill drilling in a Phase 2 program.

* RC drilling has concluded in the southern tenements with assays pending and likely to be released in the current Quarter.

* NSM is fully funded to execute its exploration activities with $7,1000,000.



Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) (North Stawell or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs. The aircore rig has continued the regional, first pass drill program, targeting mineralisation beneath shallow cover that has potential to be structural repeats of the multi-million ounce gold deposit at Stawell.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



